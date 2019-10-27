Wasim Akhtar, Fawad to share screen in Money Back Guarantee

If you were a fan of the funny gags in Ufone ad campaigns and the hilarious TV show Teen Bata Teen, there’s a lot more in store for you.

Faisal Qureshi is all set to make his directorial debut with comedy film Money Back Guarantee, according to Gulf News. And the film has an impressive lineup.

Fawad Khan will play the main lead alongside Wasim Akhtar. Wasim, a former cricketer, has a pivotal role in the film–he plays the nemesis to Fawad’s hero.

Faisal has written the film and will also be acting in the movie. A bank robbery is also part of the plot. We are already aware of Faisal’s talent, so we can’t wait for the film to release.

This will be Wasim’s acting debut. Faisal and Wasim earlier teamed up for various TV commercials.

Joining Wasim and Fawad is Mikaal Zulfiqar. Mikaal is a popular name in the industry, and has featured in Pakistani film Cake and numerous drama serials. He also appeared in a cameo role in Bollywood films Baby and Shoot on Sight.

Model Kiran Malik, who is known for her critically acclaimed performance in Pinky Memsaab will also share the screen with the stars. Kiran is also expected to star in Shaan Shahid’s thriller Zarrar.

Other actors in the film will include Gohar Rasheed, Mani, Javed Sheikh, Hina Dilpazir and Afzal Rambo in supporting roles.

Wasim’s wife Shaniera is also expected to make a special appearance in the movie. The director is also in talks with Mahira Khan. Mahira had recently appeared in a cameo role in Parey Hut Love and Actor in Law.

Shooting for the film will begin in November in Karachi. The team is later expected to fly to Thailand.

