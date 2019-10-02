Waheed Murad: Google remembers Pakistan’s chocolate hero on 81st birthday

Google paid tribute to legendary Pakistani actor, producer, and scriptwriter Waheed Murad on his 81st birth anniversary with a doodle on Wednesday.

Depicting him how the world remembers him, a romantic, handsome young man, Waheed Murad’s doodle has him surrounded by cute hearts. It even gives a complete in-depth view into his life. The information has been shared with them by the Citizen Archives Pakistan.

“Google Cultural Institute team reached out to CAP in May for a virtual exhibition on Waheed Murad and that’s when it started,” said CAP Senior Project Manager Aaliyah Tayyebi while speaking to SAMAA Digital. “We reached out to the family and had multiple interesting sessions with them.”

Tayyebi said that Murad’s family they shared numerous profound memories and pictures of the late actor. “From the material collected from Murad’s family we made a storyboard of 45 slides by selecting the best pictures,” said Tayyebi. The project was submitted to Google in the first week of September.

While narrating the details of the project, Tayyebi shared an adorable story of Murad’s daughter Aliya Murad. Aliya was a fan of an Indian actor and had a picture of him in her cupboard. One day her father saw the picture while going through her things and said that ‘Bhagawat ghar say he shuru hui hai [the resistance has started form home]’. Tayyebi also shared that Murad’s used to change his look in order to explore the city.

Born on October 2, 1938, in Sialkot, Punjab, Murad grew up to be a phenomenal film star in Pakistan. He established himself as an exceptional producer, actor, and scriptwriter. To this day his contributions to the Pakistani film industry are held in the highest regard. Known for his charm, soft voice, and exceptional talent, he became known as the king of romance and ‘Chocolate Hero’ of Pakistan.

His film Armaan was the country’s first to win the status of platinum jubilee. He died on November 23, 1983, in Karachi.

Google has been working with museums to populate its Google Cultural Institute for long and published numerous virtual exhibitions in past from around the world in past. With the collaboration with Citizen Achieves Pakistan they had also published an online virtual exhibition on Noor Jehan and partition of Pakistan.

Tayyebi also shared that the next project that they are working on for Google Cultural Institute for is on Iqbal Bano, which will be released in December.

