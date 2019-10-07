Monday, October 7, 2019  | 7 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Twitterati shower love for new drama serial Alif

1 hour ago
 
Twitterati shower love for new drama serial Alif
Photo: Official poster

The wait is over! The highly-anticipated drama serial Alif’s first episode was aired on Sunday and it has managed to win millions of hearts just after one episode.

The first episode reveals that the character played by Sajal Aly is a struggling actor whose family has some experience in the industry. Hamza Ali Abbasi plays the role of an acclaimed director who feels that people don’t appreciate him for his work and instead praise him because of his status. The drama takes an interesting turn when the two cross paths.

Related: Ehd e Wafa’s first episode tells tale of true friends

Just after it got aired, Alif managed to be the number one trend in Pakistan with social media users singing praises of the much-awaited show’s magnificent opening. Fans took to Twitter to share their views on the drama. They couldn’t stop gushing over Abbasi and Aly.

Based on the widely-praised novel by Umera Ahmed, Alif is being brought to life by director Haseeb Hassan and is being produced by Sana Shahnawaz and Samina Humayun Saeed.

The star-studded cast includes Abbasi, Aly, Kubra Khan, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Manzar Sehbai, Saleem Mairaj and Lubna Aslam.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Alif Hamza Ali Abbasi Sajal Ali
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
What's in Mehwish Hayat's 'leaked video'?
What’s in Mehwish Hayat’s ‘leaked video’?
Waheed Murad: Google remembers Pakistan's chocolate hero on 81st birthday
Waheed Murad: Google remembers Pakistan’s chocolate hero on 81st birthday
Mahira is a sight to behold at Paris Fashion Week
Mahira is a sight to behold at Paris Fashion Week
Coke Studio reveals full artist line-up for Season 12
Coke Studio reveals full artist line-up for Season 12
Shaniera reminds people her name is not ‘Wasim Akram's wife’
Shaniera reminds people her name is not ‘Wasim Akram’s wife’
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.