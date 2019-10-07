Twitterati shower love for new drama serial Alif

Photo: Official poster

The wait is over! The highly-anticipated drama serial Alif’s first episode was aired on Sunday and it has managed to win millions of hearts just after one episode.

The first episode reveals that the character played by Sajal Aly is a struggling actor whose family has some experience in the industry. Hamza Ali Abbasi plays the role of an acclaimed director who feels that people don’t appreciate him for his work and instead praise him because of his status. The drama takes an interesting turn when the two cross paths.

Just after it got aired, Alif managed to be the number one trend in Pakistan with social media users singing praises of the much-awaited show’s magnificent opening. Fans took to Twitter to share their views on the drama. They couldn’t stop gushing over Abbasi and Aly.

writing letters to Allah, the purest concept ever to be seen❤️#ALIF pic.twitter.com/WnLAXRTwPP — bilal’s wife, ruks. (@chandikiguriya) October 5, 2019

we’ll get to see him on our tv screens after three freaking years. let that sink in. #alifpic.twitter.com/suNrHM5QNJ — 🐒 (@shizaahahaa) October 5, 2019

the power this opening scene holds is unparalleled. The beautiful recitation of Ayaat in the background, is enough to give goose bumps all over. Once in blue moon we get such influential opening of our dramas.#Alif pic.twitter.com/ORClWrirYN — 𝐙 𝐚 𝐫 𝐚 (@_zaralicious) October 5, 2019

One of the hit of the year. “ALIF” is such an amazing drama which has come up with something very diff and interesting. It’ll be a big success of the year InshaAllah ♥️ As usual sajal is at her best. She’s an inspiration. Love her personality and acting😍 @Iamsajalali #alif — Simrah Mohsin (@simramohsin2) October 6, 2019

momin-momina’s first interaction was too good, effectively and efficiently done. hamza and sajal are way too perfect for respective roles and the power literally speaks for them. #ALIF is a whole new level of brilliance, it is raising the bar so high! pic.twitter.com/n6ARaTY4kH — . (@sarahistic) October 5, 2019

It’s already established that Sajal is one of the finest talents of our industry still she made me awestruck with her performance & vulnerability. Hamza took a giant leap as an actor. Going to revisit #Alif a zillion times. This drama deserves all the hype, praise & much more!! — No_One (@Fallen_Fiend) October 5, 2019

Hamza and Sajal are both set to deliver there careers best performance 🙌 I can’t think of a better Momin and Momina but them #Alif — 𝓐𝓪𝓵𝔃 (@Aaliya1x) October 5, 2019

Based on the widely-praised novel by Umera Ahmed, Alif is being brought to life by director Haseeb Hassan and is being produced by Sana Shahnawaz and Samina Humayun Saeed.

The star-studded cast includes Abbasi, Aly, Kubra Khan, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Manzar Sehbai, Saleem Mairaj and Lubna Aslam.

