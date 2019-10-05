Saturday, October 5, 2019  | 5 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Title, release date of Hunger Games prequel announced

36 mins ago
 
Title, release date of Hunger Games prequel announced
Photo Courtesy: TheHungerGames/Twitter

The title, cover and release date of the much anticipated Hunger Games prequel by Suzanne Collins is finally out, Metro reported.

The novel will be called ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ and will be available for sale starting May 19,  2020.

Its cover features a gold mockingjay on a branch entwined by a snake. The background colour consists of green with black circles.

This will be the prequel to The Hunger Games, Catching Fire and Mockingjay which were released in 2008, 2009 and 2010 respectively. The plot of the trilogy centred around Katniss Everdeen who lives in District 12 of the Panem nation.

It will be about the early days of the Hunger Games battle royal in which children from the 12 Districts take part in a fight-to-the-death competition.

“With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival,” Collins had said. “The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days — as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet — provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.”

The books were adapted into a four-film series which with Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen. It also starred Liam Hemsworth, Natalie Dormer, Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks. It went on to earn approximately $3 billion at the box office.

