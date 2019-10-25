Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

There is no hatred or politics in music: Javed Bashir

1 hour ago
There is no hatred or politics in music: Javed Bashir

Pakistani singer and composer Javed Bashir says musicians stay far away from any politics or hatred.

“Classical music is a commitment,” he remarked during an interview with SAMAA TV. However, Bashir said artists of today have no work ethic.

“Singers learn the song at night, and forget it in the morning,” he said, adding that good composition is the essence of a great song.

A true master of qawwali and classical music, Bashir has recorded songs for more than a dozen Indian films, including Bhaag Milka Bhaag. He also sung the famous Coke Studio songs Man Kunto Maula and Naina Moray.

“Our musicians are world renowned for their talent,” he said, adding that Indian film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a fan of Pakistani music.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Javed Bashir music
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Javed Bashir, interview, SAMAA TV, Coke Studio, Man Kunto Maula, classical singer, composer, Pakistani singer,
 
MOST READ
Kate Middleton aces fashion diplomacy during Pakistan Tour
Kate Middleton aces fashion diplomacy during Pakistan Tour
Not the PM office: TikTok star on her viral videos
Not the PM office: TikTok star on her viral videos
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Hamza and Naimal are in Barcelona for their second honeymoon
Hamza and Naimal are in Barcelona for their second honeymoon
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.