There is no hatred or politics in music: Javed Bashir

Pakistani singer and composer Javed Bashir says musicians stay far away from any politics or hatred.

“Classical music is a commitment,” he remarked during an interview with SAMAA TV. However, Bashir said artists of today have no work ethic.

“Singers learn the song at night, and forget it in the morning,” he said, adding that good composition is the essence of a great song.

A true master of qawwali and classical music, Bashir has recorded songs for more than a dozen Indian films, including Bhaag Milka Bhaag. He also sung the famous Coke Studio songs Man Kunto Maula and Naina Moray.

“Our musicians are world renowned for their talent,” he said, adding that Indian film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a fan of Pakistani music.

