Sheheryar Munawar’s latest interview suggests he is single again

37 mins ago
Pakistani actor, model, and producer Sheheryar Munawar’s latest interview has fans wondering if he is single again.

In an interview with The Current, the Parey Hut Love actor was asked about the most daring thing he has ever done. To which he replied, “Telling my mother that once I tried on your call, and you yourself ended it. But this time, I’ll choose the girl I want to get married to.”

On March 3, Sheheryar had exchanged rings with Hala Soomro in an intimate ceremony.

This seems to the first time Sheheryar has officially announced his break up. However, the news wouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who was following his interviews during the PHL promotions.

During the promotions, the Ho Mann Jahaan star said on numerous occasions that he didn’t have plans to get married anytime soon, which further fueled speculations that he was not committed to anyone.

The actor also did not post anything related to his relationship status for months.

On the work front, he expressed his wish to work with Hania Aamir. “I like her energy,” he said.

