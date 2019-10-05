Shazia Khushk bids adieu to singing career for religious reasons

Photo: Shazia Khushk/ Facebook

Daney Pe Dana famed folk singer Shazia Khushk has bid farewell to the showbiz industry on the back of religious reasons.

“After serving the industry for the past 25 years, she has decided to part ways with the industry and wants to give more time to her family and religion,” said Hameed Bhutto, the chairperson of the Sindh Artist Welfare Trust, told SAMAA Digital.

Bhutto, who is a family friend of Khushk, remarked that the singer, however, will continue to engage in social work.

The singer told The Express Tribune that she has decided to spend the rest of her life in the service of Islam. Shazia said that she had received many singing offers from overseas but had to decline because of her ‘religious obligations’.

“I’m grateful to my fans for loving my songs and hope that they will strongly support me in my new move. I really took my time to think about what I wanted to do at this stage in my life, I’m certain that I won’t want to join this field [showbiz] again,” she told the English daily.

Khushk made her singing debut in 1992 after her husband’s insisted she audition. The 49-year-old folk singer has sung over 500 songs in Urdu, Gujrati, Kashmiri, Saraiki, and Sindhi.

She was also nominated as a Goodwill Ambassador by the ex-US council General in Karachi.

