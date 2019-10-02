Wednesday, October 2, 2019  | 2 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Shaniera reminds people her name is not ‘Wasim Akram’s wife’

2 hours ago
 
Shaniera reminds people her name is not ‘Wasim Akram’s wife’

Shaniera Akram has a name and it is definitely not Wasim Akram’s wife.

Journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha referred to her as ‘Wasim Akram’s wife’ at the Islamabad Literature Festival.

A woman sitting in the audience corrected Paracha, calling out “She has a name!” The audience then broke into applause for the woman’s gesture.

Many people tweeted about the episode, and said they too were uncomfortable.

Shaniera replied to a few tweets too.

“If you are talking about someone on stage at a literacy festival you should at least give them the dignity of a name. And I am not a celebrity but I have earned my name, thank you very much,” she wrote.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Shaniera Akram
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Shaniera Akram, Twitter, Wasim Akram, Islamabad Literature Festival, ILF, journalist, SheHasAName
 
MOST READ
'Some guy' in shalwar kameez is reading The Anarchy
‘Some guy’ in shalwar kameez is reading The Anarchy
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt share pictures from daughter's aqiqa
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt share pictures from daughter’s aqiqa
What's in Mehwish Hayat's 'leaked video'?
What’s in Mehwish Hayat’s ‘leaked video’?
Mahira Khan slays at Karl Lagerfeld x L'Oreal Paris show
Mahira Khan slays at Karl Lagerfeld x L’Oreal Paris show
Marvel is looking for Pakistani-American actors to play Ms Marvel
Marvel is looking for Pakistani-American actors to play Ms Marvel
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.