Shaniera reminds people her name is not ‘Wasim Akram’s wife’

Shaniera Akram has a name and it is definitely not Wasim Akram’s wife.

Journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha referred to her as ‘Wasim Akram’s wife’ at the Islamabad Literature Festival.

A woman sitting in the audience corrected Paracha, calling out “She has a name!” The audience then broke into applause for the woman’s gesture.

Many people tweeted about the episode, and said they too were uncomfortable.

Shaniera replied to a few tweets too.

Who is this amazing woman. I just love you #SheHasAName You go Girl 👏🏼💪🤗 https://t.co/4KHd1qDewE — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 30, 2019

“If you are talking about someone on stage at a literacy festival you should at least give them the dignity of a name. And I am not a celebrity but I have earned my name, thank you very much,” she wrote.

