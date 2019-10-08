Shamoon Abbasi requests censor board to review his ‘Durj’ again

After the film ‘Durj’ failed to get a clearance certificate from Islamabad censor board, actor-cum-filmmaker Shamoon Abbasi has requested the Central Film Censor Board chairperson to form a new panel of analysts and review his film again.

“Kindly grant us the chance of a review as we appeal to you that is to [be] carried out by the new panel of judges/analysts and we will follow the instructions given by the new panel,” read Abbasi’s letter to Central Film Censor Board Chairperson Danial Gilani. The filmmaker also suggested removing all the unsuitable footage.

The filmmaker also requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to help them in the process to get the clearance.

He took to social media to address the issue to the prime minister. In a Twitter post on Monday, the actor said that he feels there’s some personal vendetta behind the ban, as according to him, the film doesn’t have any explicit content.

We would like to address the prime minister of Pakistan@ImranKhanPTI To look into the matter and help us thru the process of obtaining a clearance certificate from islamabad censor board as punjab and Sindh had cleared the film previously and issued certificates#supportDurj

Sindh Film Censor Board Member Umar Khitab Khan told SAMAA Digital the film was initially cleared by the censor boards in both Punjab and Sindh, but then it was rejected by the federal censor board.

“The film was initially cleared from Punjab and Sindh, however, we had to withdraw the approvals and put the film on hold after the Federal Censor Board did not grant approval,” said Khan. He said the Federal Censor Board believes that the film topic of cannibalism is too harsh for the audience.

Abbasi is also perplexed over the sudden withdrawal of approvals. “The approvals are still with the distribution company, but the film has been asked to be put on hold,” said Abbasi, while speaking to SAMAA Digital.

Durj is based on three real-life incidents. It narrates the story of two brothers who dug over 100 graves and ate corpses.

Abbasi and his team had not planned on releasing Durj in Pakistan at all, but decided to go ahead with it after receiving an overwhelming response when international release dates were announced.

“I have received tremendous response from all across the world on the trailer,” the filmmaker said. “The people in Pakistan are also eagerly waiting for the film to be released.”

Durj has already premiered at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival. It features Myra Khan, Majid Khan and Nouman Javaid in prominent roles.

The movie is slated for release on October 11 in multiple countries, including the US, UK, Canada, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar. It was also scheduled to be released in Pakistan on October 18.

