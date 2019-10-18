Scarlett Johansson wants an all-women Marvel movie

Actor Scarlett Johansson has said that an all-women Marvel movie should be made in the near future even if she does not reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

“I don’t know what my future is in that world,” the 34-year-old said in an interview to Variety. “Obviously, it’s a little more opaque for my character but that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful and when they come together, it’s explosive and unstoppable. So yes, I’m pushing for that. I think audiences want it and I’m definitely one of them.”

Actresses Brie Larson and Elizabeth Olsen have also shared similar opinions.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has lots of strong female characters with the likes of Captain Marvel, Pepper Potts, Scarlett Witch, Wasp, and Valkyrie.

Avengers: Endgame may have hinted at a possible all-women Marvel movie in a scene in which all the heroines were seen helping Captain Marvel during the epic final battle with Thanos.

Scarlett Johannsson will be starring in the upcoming Black Widow movie which is expected to be released in 2020

Only Captain Marvel has a stand-alone movie from the female characters at this moment. The Brie Larsen flick earned more than $1 billion worldwide.

DC Universe already has a stand-alone all-female movie coming up with Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco starring in Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).