Health

Sanam Saeed wants people to speak about mental health

55 mins ago
 

Photo: Sanam Saeed/ Instagram

Pakistani film and TV actor Sanam Saeed has urged people to talk about mental health issues and fight the stigma attached to it on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

Saeed took to Twitter and shared: “We can change lives and save lives also through open dialogue, guidance, and counselling and through the right doctors for our mental health issues.”

She urged people to feel no shame or guilt as there’s is nothing wrong in discussing mental health problems. “Together we can help each other get better,” she said.

The Cake actor is an ambassador for British Asian Trust, which aims to help people across South Asia transform their lives.

Related: Malala asks Twitter to help her survive university’s final year

World Mental Health Day aims to create awareness regarding mental health issues faced by the people, stigmas associated with it and efforts to deal with such problems.

