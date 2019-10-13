Remembering Nusrat Fateh on his birthday with 10 iconic qawwalis

Pakistan’s biggest icon in music, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, left behind a legacy of qawwalis that are still treasured by people of all ages.

On his 71st birthday anniversary, SAMAA Digital has compiled a list of his iconic melodies.

Ye Jo Halka Halka

Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Aave

Afreen Afreen



Tumhein Dillagi



Kiven Mukhre Ton Nazran Hatawan

Aisa Banna Sanwarna Mubarak Tumhe



Allah Hoo



Mast Nazron se Allah bachaye

Mere Rashke Qamar

Sochta Hoon

The Shahenshah-e-Qawwali was born in Faisalabad on October 13, 1948.

He has a total of 125 albums to his name, which is the largest recorded number from any Qawwali artist. He was awarded the President of Pakistan’s Award for Pride of Performance in 1987.

The maestro’s musical collaborations with Peter Gabriel introduced Qawwali to the western audiences, in which he experimented with blending eastern sounds and western instruments.

His admirers go as far as Japan, where he was considered a reincarnation of the laughing Buddha due to his strong resemblance. His nephew and successor Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is considered the current King of Qawwali.

Nusrat passed away on August 16, 1997, leaving the world with his classic melodies.

