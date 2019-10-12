Saturday, October 12, 2019  | 12 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Entertainment

Quetta teen wins hearts with rendition of ‘Laila O Laila’

6 hours ago
 
A 12-year-old girl, Urooj Fatima, has been winning hearts with her debut song, a rendition of the Balochi melody Laila O Laila.

Fatima, who hails from Balochistan, got the chance to perform with her favourite singer Ali Zafar.

“Today marks the debut of a very talented young singer, the 12-year-old Urooj Fatima from the beautiful Balochistan. Watch this to understand why you should always follow your heart and dreams,” Zafar tweeted.

 

The young artist had shared her excitement on Twitter, two days before the release of the song.

