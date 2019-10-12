Quetta teen wins hearts with rendition of ‘Laila O Laila’

A 12-year-old girl, Urooj Fatima, has been winning hearts with her debut song, a rendition of the Balochi melody Laila O Laila.

Fatima, who hails from Balochistan, got the chance to perform with her favourite singer Ali Zafar.

Today marks the debut of a very talented young singer. The 12 year old @UroojFatima88 from the beautiful Balochistan. Watch this to understand that boy or girl, why you should always follow your heart and dreams ❤️. #LailaOLaila #bts #Lightingalestudios #Balochistan #Folk pic.twitter.com/anZ8dsG4ET — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 11, 2019

“Today marks the debut of a very talented young singer, the 12-year-old Urooj Fatima from the beautiful Balochistan. Watch this to understand why you should always follow your heart and dreams,” Zafar tweeted.

Can’t wait More be ready on Friday Laila o Laila song with @AliZafarsays M very Happy thankuu Ali bhai for ur support and love. You are a inspiration for me 🎸😍 pic.twitter.com/LIe3WR03dE — Urooj Fatima (@UroojFatima88) October 9, 2019

The young artist had shared her excitement on Twitter, two days before the release of the song.

