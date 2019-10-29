Tuesday, October 29, 2019  | 29 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Osman Khalid speaks in Jami’s favour, urges conversation on rape

14 mins ago
Osman Khalid speaks in Jami’s favour, urges conversation on rape

Osman Khalid Butt has been quite vocal when it comes to the #MeToo movement. Being a well-known feminist, he supported Meesha Shafi when she came forward with her allegations against Ali Zafar and has routinely supported his co-stars, such as Hareem Farooq, when they were subjected to online abuse.

Last night, he penned down his thoughts about men who are sexually assaulted and how they are supposed to hide it in order to keep their head high in our patriarchal society.

“Trigger Warning – some thoughts on the distinct context and connotations of male sexual assault in a society like ours, and a salute to Jami for the tremendous courage he has shown,” he began the note.

He spoke about the taboo around sexual violence and how even men suffer from it. In a society like ours, where men are always expected to be strong and protective, it becomes almost impossible to come forward and admit that one has been sexually assaulted. “We do not speak openly about the trauma inflicted upon us; we try suppressing the violence, the shame, the stigma – even though, as Jami says, the details remain etched in our DNA.”

Read the full story here: https://cutacut.com/2019/10/29/osman-khalid-butt-speaks-in-favour-of-jami-and-addresses-our-toxic-masculinity-problem/

