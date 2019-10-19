Saturday, October 19, 2019  | 19 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Nick’s post about wife Priyanka sparks hilarious responses on Twitter

53 mins ago
Photo: Nick Jonas/Twitter

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated her first Karva Chauth– a Hindu festival in which married women fast for the longevity of their husbands– as her husband Nick Jonas shared their adorable pictures on social media. 

While many praised the couple, there were some who thought that the actor had used her husband’s phone and typed out the tweet.

A user tweeted: This sounds like how I used to write an essay about a cow when I was in class 4.

 

One user wrote that the caption reminded him of a dialogue from the movie, Welcome.

Also, many other cheekily asked Nick to not get carried away, while another asked him to blink twice if he needs help.

 

Priyanka has lately been promoting her new movie The Sky Is Pink. It marks her grand return to Hindi cinema after she moved to the US in 2016.

