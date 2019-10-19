Nick’s post about wife Priyanka sparks hilarious responses on Twitter

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated her first Karva Chauth– a Hindu festival in which married women fast for the longevity of their husbands– as her husband Nick Jonas shared their adorable pictures on social media.

My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone! pic.twitter.com/ePlcFwWS6V — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 18, 2019

While many praised the couple, there were some who thought that the actor had used her husband’s phone and typed out the tweet.

Hey Priyanka, Give the damn phone back to Nick. — Why So Serious ! (@SurrealZak) October 18, 2019

A user tweeted: This sounds like how I used to write an essay about a cow when I was in class 4. This sounds like how I used to write an essay abt “Cow” in my 4th standard https://t.co/2SuJj5CuXs — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 18, 2019 Ye kuch DAV pledge jaisa hai – “Bharat hamara desh hai. Hum sab bharatwasi bhai behen hain. Humein apna desh praanon se bhi pyara hai…” — Mrityunjay Tiwari (@mrityunjayt) October 19, 2019 This is my cat. My cat is orange. She is a very nice cat. She likes to drink milk. I like my cat very much. — Thor🔨🐱 (@safyanyeah) October 18, 2019 Why does this sound like an essay a 1st standard kid has written. LMAO https://t.co/zGmiNJIPDQ — Bachpan ki dost (@sifar_07) October 18, 2019 One user wrote that the caption reminded him of a dialogue from the movie, Welcome. Meri aik taang nakli hai main hockey ka bohat acha player tha. Phir aik din Udhay bhai ko mere pr ghusa aya inhon ne meri aik taang tor di. Dil ky naik hain mujhe hospital le kr gaye wahan mera elaj krwaya, mujhe nakli taang lgwa kr di.

Ask Priyanka to translate it. — Muhammad Usman (@M_UsmanPak) October 18, 2019 Also, many other cheekily asked Nick to not get carried away, while another asked him to blink twice if he needs help. He doesn’t have to! Its right there!! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qRNYmLh1ux — • (@DennisKGachanja) October 19, 2019

Priyanka has lately been promoting her new movie The Sky Is Pink. It marks her grand return to Hindi cinema after she moved to the US in 2016.

