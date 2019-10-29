Tuesday, October 29, 2019  | 29 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Netflix to release Sharmeen Obaid’s short film Sitara

2 hours ago
Netflix to release Sharmeen Obaid’s short film Sitara

Photo: Netflix

Director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a cinematic genius who is known for her films that highlight the difficulties faced by women in their day-to-day lives. 

Chinoy is all set to get her animated short film, titled Sitara: Let Girls Dream, released on Netflix, making it the first Pakistani short film to be added to the streaming platform.

Sitara follows the story of Pari, a 14-year-old girl who dreams of becoming a pilot. However, her society doesn’t allow her to dream.

“Young girls everywhere still face considerable hurdles in achieving their dreams. Sitara embodies that struggle; it is the story of Pari, a young girl who dreams of becoming a pilot and is robbed of it,” the director told Netflix.

“For me, Sitara is more than a film, it is a movement that we want to start across the world, that encourages parents to invest in their girls’ dreams, freeing their daughters from the burdens of early marriage,” she added.

The film has been produced by Imke Fehrmann.

Women’s rights activist Gloria Steinem and Darla Anderson, the Academy Award-winning producer of Coco and Toy Story 3, Emmy-nominated Ariel Wengroff and Chinoy’s animation production company Waadi animation will serve as executive producers.

Adnan Saeed joined the team as the CG supervisor, Salman Nasir as art director and Kamran Khan as the animation director.

Executive producer Wengroff said: “Twelve million girls every year are forced into child marriage, losing their ability to dream. We hope this film gives young people and their family the ability to spark a conversation for a different perspective on what we allow our children to aspire to be when they grow up. We are thrilled to have Netflix as a partner to share this project with the world.”

The short film will be available for streaming in 2020.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
SHARMEEN OBAID CHINOY short film
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sitara, Netflix, shortfilm, animated short film, short film, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, women empowerment, women's rights
 
MOST READ
Pakistani male model proves chivalry isn't dead on FPW runway
Pakistani male model proves chivalry isn’t dead on FPW runway
Fashion Pakistan Week Day 3: All about star power
Fashion Pakistan Week Day 3: All about star power
Not the PM office: TikTok star on her viral videos
Not the PM office: TikTok star on her viral videos
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.