Netflix to release Sharmeen Obaid’s short film Sitara

Director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a cinematic genius who is known for her films that highlight the difficulties faced by women in their day-to-day lives.

Chinoy is all set to get her animated short film, titled Sitara: Let Girls Dream, released on Netflix, making it the first Pakistani short film to be added to the streaming platform.

Sitara follows the story of Pari, a 14-year-old girl who dreams of becoming a pilot. However, her society doesn’t allow her to dream.

“Young girls everywhere still face considerable hurdles in achieving their dreams. Sitara embodies that struggle; it is the story of Pari, a young girl who dreams of becoming a pilot and is robbed of it,” the director told Netflix.

“For me, Sitara is more than a film, it is a movement that we want to start across the world, that encourages parents to invest in their girls’ dreams, freeing their daughters from the burdens of early marriage,” she added.

The film has been produced by Imke Fehrmann.

Women’s rights activist Gloria Steinem and Darla Anderson, the Academy Award-winning producer of Coco and Toy Story 3, Emmy-nominated Ariel Wengroff and Chinoy’s animation production company Waadi animation will serve as executive producers.

Adnan Saeed joined the team as the CG supervisor, Salman Nasir as art director and Kamran Khan as the animation director.

Executive producer Wengroff said: “Twelve million girls every year are forced into child marriage, losing their ability to dream. We hope this film gives young people and their family the ability to spark a conversation for a different perspective on what we allow our children to aspire to be when they grow up. We are thrilled to have Netflix as a partner to share this project with the world.”

The short film will be available for streaming in 2020.

