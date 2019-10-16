Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Neil Patrick Harris will star in Matrix 4

1 hour ago
 
Neil Patrick Harris will star in Matrix 4

Neil Patrick Harris is the latest addition to the ensemble cast for the upcoming fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise.

The actor is in talks to join a cast that also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

No details about his character have been revealed.

Reeves and Carrie are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

Warner Bros announced in August that a fourth Matrix movie is officially in the works. The studio is producing and distributing the movie with Village Roadshow Productions.

There’s currently no official information about its plot or a release date, but shooting is reportedly slated to begin early 2020.

