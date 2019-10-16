Neil Patrick Harris will star in Matrix 4

Neil Patrick Harris is the latest addition to the ensemble cast for the upcoming fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise.

The actor is in talks to join a cast that also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

No details about his character have been revealed.

Reeves and Carrie are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

Related: Zoe Kravitz to play Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman

Warner Bros announced in August that a fourth Matrix movie is officially in the works. The studio is producing and distributing the movie with Village Roadshow Productions.

There’s currently no official information about its plot or a release date, but shooting is reportedly slated to begin early 2020.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.