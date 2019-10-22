Neelam Muneer faces backlash for dance number in Kaaf Kangana

Neelam Muneer has received criticism for her dance number in the upcoming Pakistani film Kaaf Kangana.

The actor took to Instagram to talk about her choice of the song. “I did this song only because this movie is a project of ISPR,” she wrote.

She went on to write that this would be the first and the last dance number of her career.

“But you all know that whatever I do, I own it and I do it with pride,” she added.

People, on the other hand, started a meme fest following the actor’s justification.

Next Tamgha.e.Imtiaz’s Nominee are.

And The Award goes to.

Neelum Muneer👑 pic.twitter.com/EUhEDJdVKz — Muhammad Owais (@Muhammadowais86) October 21, 2019

“Besides your good performance this song is just rubbish and poor writing and direction by Khalil,” wrote one person on Instagram.

Went to see #NeelamMuneer ’s item number to see what the fuss was all about.

It’s just a simple song.

Gosh people!

Breathe, Relax, take a back seat, go out for a walk, drink some water. Get out of your toxic brains and see how beautiful the world is. #KaafKangana pic.twitter.com/eN3TCNazKT — Natasha Kundi نتاشا کُندی (@NatashaKLondon) October 22, 2019

However, some people are taking her side and think it is not that big a deal.

