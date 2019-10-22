Tuesday, October 22, 2019  | 22 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Neelam Muneer faces backlash for dance number in Kaaf Kangana

1 hour ago
Neelam Muneer has received criticism for her dance number in the upcoming Pakistani film Kaaf Kangana.

The actor took to Instagram to talk about her choice of the song. “I did this song only because this movie is a project of ISPR,” she wrote.

She went on to write that this would be the first and the last dance number of her career.

“But you all know that whatever I do, I own it and I do it with pride,” she added.

People, on the other hand, started a meme fest following the actor’s justification.

“Besides your good performance this song is just rubbish and poor writing and direction by Khalil,” wrote one person on Instagram.

However, some people are taking her side and think it is not that big a deal.

Tell us what you think:

Neelam Muneer Khan, Neelum Muneer, Kaaf Kangana, dance number,
 
