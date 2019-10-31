Mohib Mirza, Aamina Sheikh split after 14 years of marriage

Mohib Mirza and Aamina Sheikh, one of the most adorable couples in Pakistan’s media industry, have parted ways after a 14-year relationship.

Mohib confirmed their separation on Bol Nights with Ahsan Khan, saying “Aamina and I are no longer together.”

Rumours of their breakup were making the rounds on social media for a while, but neither of the actors had spoken about their relationship earlier.

The couple got married in 2005 and have a four-year-old daughter named Meissa.

The two met on the sets of a show which Mohib was hosting and Aamina was directing. Mohib had revealed in an interview that he had a hard time convincing Aamina’s father to allow them to get married.

Both Aamina and Mohib are established names in the industry and have some major productions under their belts.

