HOME > LifeandStyle

Mehwish Hayat’s dance rehearsal video triggers moral police

3 hours ago
 
Mehwish Hayat’s dance rehearsal video triggers moral police

Actor Mehwish Hayat’s dance moves have been lauded by many. However, she received criticism after she uploaded a video of her dance rehearsal at the HUM Awards.

Hayat was dressed in her pink and white exercise gear, which many people thought was “vulgar” and “revealing”. However, many of her fans took her side and said they enjoyed watching her dance.

Others pointed out that it was just the “rehearsal” and not the actual performance, wherein she wore a different outfit.

The actor’s dance partner, Ahsan Khan, danced with the same fervor. However, the choreography on Kaala Dooriyan left many people enraged, and some even said that Hayat was copying Indians.

