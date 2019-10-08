Mehwish Hayat’s dance rehearsal video triggers moral police

Actor Mehwish Hayat’s dance moves have been lauded by many. However, she received criticism after she uploaded a video of her dance rehearsal at the HUM Awards.

Setting the stage alight with the fabulous @Ahsankhanuk at the 7th Hum awards rehearsals. Together after 5 years! If you think this is hot… just wait till you see the final performance. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UhaRj0z6Aa — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) October 7, 2019

Hayat was dressed in her pink and white exercise gear, which many people thought was “vulgar” and “revealing”. However, many of her fans took her side and said they enjoyed watching her dance.

Others pointed out that it was just the “rehearsal” and not the actual performance, wherein she wore a different outfit.

it was fabulous i was there. pic.twitter.com/g95Qv2Teq7 — imran khalil (@imrankhalil80) October 7, 2019

The actor’s dance partner, Ahsan Khan, danced with the same fervor. However, the choreography on Kaala Dooriyan left many people enraged, and some even said that Hayat was copying Indians.

