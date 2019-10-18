Mehwish Hayat proclaims her love for books

Mehwish Hayat has proclaimed her love for books with a throwback picture.

The actor took to Twitter to share a childhood picture of her in which she is posing with a book.

A picture from my first birthday. Even before I could crawl, books were my friend. The love for reading is something that has stayed with me. This magic is something I want all children to experience. Writing with a pencil though was to come a lot later. 🙈 Lol pic.twitter.com/dDVoBR5CQO — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) October 17, 2019

“Even before I could crawl, books were my friend. The love for reading is something that has stayed with me,” the Load Wedding star wrote.

Hayat said she wants all children to experience the magic of books.

