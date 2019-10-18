Friday, October 18, 2019  | 18 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Mehwish Hayat proclaims her love for books

19 mins ago
 
Mehwish Hayat proclaims her love for books

Mehwish Hayat has proclaimed her love for books with a throwback picture.

The actor took to Twitter to share a childhood picture of her in which she is posing with a book.

“Even before I could crawl, books were my friend. The love for reading is something that has stayed with me,” the Load Wedding star wrote.

Hayat said she wants all children to experience the magic of books.

TOPICS:
mehwish hayat Pakistani celebrities
 
