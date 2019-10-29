Mehwish Hayat bids farewell to ‘dear friend’ Thomas Drew

Actor Mehwish Hayat expressed her disappointment after Thomas Drew, the former British High Commissioner to Pakistan, bid adieu to Pakistan.

“Sad to see Thomas Drew leave. Not only is he the consummate diplomat who has done so much for Anglo-Pakistan relations, but has also become a dear friend,” she wrote on Twitter.

Thank you, Mehwish. I too am sad to be leaving. Thank you for introducing me to Pakistan’s creative talent, for what you do on education and things both our countries care about, and for your friendship. Look forward to following your future success. — Thomas Drew (@TomDrewUK) October 28, 2019

The Load Wedding star went to say that she will miss Drew’s sense of humour and their conversations on cricket.

The UK representative thanked Hayat and said he too, is sad to be leaving.

“Thank you for introducing me to Pakistan’s creative talent, for what you do on education and things both our countries care about, and for your friendship. I look forward to following your future success,” he wrote.

On Saturday, Drew mentioned Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet and thanked him for bidding him farewell. “Thanks too for the hospitality I have always enjoyed here. My very best wishes for the future to him and the country he leads,” he added.

That’s it. Waiting at Islamabad airport at the end of 4 wonderful years in Pakistan. Here, though, is a photo of a happy moment – in the mountains of the North earlier this year. Thank you Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/rNeYcRIJ7u — Thomas Drew (@TomDrewUK) October 28, 2019

The British diplomat said he will miss Pakistani food the most. He also posted a picture of him in northern Pakistan and said he spent four wonderful years in Pakistan.

Drew took charge as high commissioner to Pakistan in 2016.

He had earlier shared pictures and videos of him cooking Pakistani food, such as gajar ka halwa and daal roti.

Christian Turner has been appointed as the new British High Commissioner to Pakistan.