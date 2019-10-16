Mansha is done with people judging women by their clothes

Mansha Pasha called out the double standards of our society by pointing out that the people who have been praising Kate Middleton for wearing eastern clothing are the same ones who slam Pakistani actors for wearing western clothing when they visit abroad.

As much as im loving seeing Kate Middleton in desi outfits, its getting tiring to read “Pak actresses ko in se kapray pehna seekhna chahiye.”

Gora complex doesnt mean u start criticising Pakistani actresses P.S. shes a royal and thus has to dress as per protocol. — manshapasha (@manshapasha) October 15, 2019

However, many people didn’t agree with her opinion.

It’s not about kapray pehna seekhna chahye (It’s not about learning how to wear clothes), it’s about promoting your culture, a person said while responding to her tweet. “People around the world should proudly wear their own culture and traditions,” the person added.

The Laal Kabootar actor then argued that people in the UK don’t feel that Kate Middleton is abandoning her culture when she wears a kurta, but everyone here [thinks Pakistani women are] abandoning their culture when they wear anything else.

Are Pakistani men also “abandoning their culture” and “supporting non Muslim values” when they wear jeans and a shirt since that is also a Western outfit?

When will the day come when women dont have to carry the burden of culture, religion, honor, representation? — manshapasha (@manshapasha) October 15, 2019

Pasha questioned that when will the day come when women don’t have to carry the burden of culture, religion, honour, representation.

A person tried to make a point by commenting: “Its not about wearing jeans or shirt. It’s about stripping down in the name of showbiz.”

The Cheekh actor then retorted that there are countless times when actors post a shirtless selfie.

Ha!

A dime for everytime an actor has posted a shirtless selfie.

Please take note of the hypocrisy in your statement. https://t.co/rUPsX5Ad9c — manshapasha (@manshapasha) October 15, 2019

If Kate Middleton wears shalwar kameez in the UK, people will feel like she’s not following their culture, which applies the same here when Pakistanis wear western clothes, someone commented.

Pasha didn’t give up. She tweeted: “In offices and businesses in Pakistan, the dress code is suits, which is a western outfit. Don’t see anyone losing their mind and protesting it. It’s about women wearing a western outfit. Because people like to tell women what to wear using culture and religion to do so. Not men.”

The fact that women are constantly judged by their outfits and not their achievements is a burden.

And a bloody unfair one. https://t.co/tFGqOtFZg7 — manshapasha (@manshapasha) October 15, 2019

She concluded by saying that women are constantly judged by their outfits and not their achievements, which is an unfair burden.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.