Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Mansha is done with people judging women by their clothes

1 hour ago
 
Mansha is done with people judging women by their clothes

Mansha Pasha called out the double standards of our society by pointing out that the people who have been praising Kate Middleton for wearing eastern clothing are the same ones who slam Pakistani actors for wearing western clothing when they visit abroad.

However, many people didn’t agree with her opinion.

It’s not about kapray pehna seekhna chahye (It’s not about learning how to wear clothes), it’s about promoting your culture, a person said while responding to her tweet. “People around the world should proudly wear their own culture and traditions,” the person added.

The Laal Kabootar actor then argued that people in the UK don’t feel that Kate Middleton is abandoning her culture when she wears a kurta, but everyone here [thinks Pakistani women are] abandoning their culture when they wear anything else.

Pasha questioned that when will the day come when women don’t have to carry the burden of culture, religion, honour, representation.

A person tried to make a point by commenting: “Its not about wearing jeans or shirt. It’s about stripping down in the name of showbiz.”

The Cheekh actor then retorted that there are countless times when actors post a shirtless selfie.

If Kate Middleton wears shalwar kameez in the UK, people will feel like she’s not following their culture, which applies the same here when Pakistanis wear western clothes, someone commented.

Pasha didn’t give up. She tweeted: “In offices and businesses in Pakistan, the dress code is suits, which is a western outfit. Don’t see anyone losing their mind and protesting it. It’s about women wearing a western outfit. Because people like to tell women what to wear using culture and religion to do so. Not men.”

She concluded by saying that women are constantly judged by their outfits and not their achievements, which is an unfair burden.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Kate Middleton Mansha Pasha
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Mansha Pasha, Twitter, Pakistani celebrities, Pakistani actors, Mansha, Kate Middleton, duchess,
 
MOST READ
Atif Aslam to open Coke Studio with ‘Wohi Khuda Hai’
Atif Aslam to open Coke Studio with ‘Wohi Khuda Hai’
Watch: Mahira Khan dances her heart out in Paris
Watch: Mahira Khan dances her heart out in Paris
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
Atif Aslam’s blissful voice in Wohi Khuda leaves fans mesmerised
Atif Aslam’s blissful voice in Wohi Khuda leaves fans mesmerised
Dressing Princess Diana, the Rizwan Beyg story
Dressing Princess Diana, the Rizwan Beyg story
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.