Malala asks Twitter to help her survive university’s final year

She might be the youngest Nobel laureate in history, but Malala Yousafzai still needs help to get along with her senior year at Oxford University.

On Wednesday, she asked her 1.5 million followers for survival hacks.

Back at university for my last year and I know it will be the toughest one yet. What are your best survival tips? #Askingforafriend 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ARBxogMrI8 — Malala (@Malala) October 9, 2019

Her query got over 2,000 replies and 20,000 likes- probably from the people who have struggled with the same dilemma.

Lots of responses poured in as people gave her some simple yet valuable tips, many of which were focused on food.

One practical person noted that she should start her projects earlier, to which the 22-year-old Nobel Peace Prize recipient replied, “I wish.”

Another person recommended her to avoid books and switch to friends, to which she responded with “Happening right now.”

Malala is headed back to Oxford University for her final year, where she is studying Philosophy, Politics, and Economics.

