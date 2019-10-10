Thursday, October 10, 2019  | 10 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Malala asks Twitter to help her survive university’s final year

3 hours ago
 
Malala asks Twitter to help her survive university’s final year

She might be the youngest Nobel laureate in history, but Malala Yousafzai still needs help to get along with her senior year at Oxford University.

On Wednesday, she asked her 1.5 million followers for survival hacks.

Her query got over 2,000 replies and 20,000 likes- probably from the people who have struggled with the same dilemma.

Lots of responses poured in as people gave her some simple yet valuable tips, many of which were focused on food.

One practical person noted that she should start her projects earlier, to which the 22-year-old Nobel Peace Prize recipient replied, “I wish.”

Another person recommended her to avoid books and switch to friends, to which she responded with “Happening right now.”

Malala is headed back to Oxford University for her final year, where she is studying Philosophy, Politics, and Economics.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Malala Yousafzai university
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Malala Yousafzai, Malala, education, Oxford University, UK, university senior year, fourth year university, Twitter, Twitter advice
 
MOST READ
Mehwish Hayat's dance rehearsal video triggers moral police
Mehwish Hayat’s dance rehearsal video triggers moral police
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are on a ‘magical’ vacation
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are on a ‘magical’ vacation
Coke Studio reveals full artist line-up for Season 12
Coke Studio reveals full artist line-up for Season 12
7th Hum Awards: the complete list of winners
7th Hum Awards: the complete list of winners
Watch your favourite celebrities gear up for Hum Awards
Watch your favourite celebrities gear up for Hum Awards
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.