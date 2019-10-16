Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat meet Kate Middleton and Prince William

Many Pakistani prominent personalities met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, during an elaborate reception at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The second day of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s tour to Pakistan came to a close with the couple’s arrival at a reception at the National Monument. The prince and his princess were a vision in green as they arrived for the event in a funky rickshaw. Kate donned a glittering Jenny Packham dress, while William wore a sherwani by Naushemian.

The event, hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew, was a starry affair and many big names from Pakistan’s entertainment industry attended it.

Inter Services Public Relations Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor, Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera Akram, Muhammad Hafeez, Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Hareem Farooq, Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan, Maheen Khan, Khadijah Shah, and Hassan Sheheryar Yasin attended the event.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off the third day of Pakistan tour by visiting Chitral early Wednesday.

The royal couple’s five-day-trip focuses on showcasing Pakistan as it is today – a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation. “From the modern leafy capital Islamabad to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes,” reads the statement.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.