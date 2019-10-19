Mahira becomes first Pakistani celebrity to hit 5m Instagram followers

Pakistan’s superstar Mahira Khan has become the first Pakistani celebrity to hit 5 million followers on Instagram.

Mahira is now the biggest Instagram personality in the country as she reached the milestone on Friday.

Khan recently walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week paying homage to the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. Mahira was also joined by Señorita singer Camila Cabello, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, many other famous faces.

Mahira also met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their visit to Pakistan.

