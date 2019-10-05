Mahera Omar’s documentary to be screened at Mexico, Sweden festivals

Photo: Pakistan Chowk Film/Facebook

Mahera Omar’s Pakistan Chowk is the latest movie to be screened at international festivals. The documentary has been selected to be screened at the CINETEKTON International Architecture Film Festival in Puebla, Mexico and at Lund International Architecture Film Festival in Sweden.

The movie tells the story of the urban interventions in Karachi by heritage consultant and architect Marvi Mazhar.

Situated in the heart of the historic Arambagh neighbourhood, the once vibrant community space called Pakistan Chowk had become a ‘den’ for drug users and a dumping ground for trash. On seeing its dilapidated condition, politician Sharmila Faruqi initiated and personally funded the rehabilitation project in 2016.

“When I heard about Sharmila and Marvi taking on such an important urban intervention, I wanted to make a film about their efforts to engage the local community in taking back ownership of their beloved chowk (public square),” says Omar. “We need such projects to make Karachi a more liveable place again”.

Last year, the documentary premiered at the 12th Istanbul International Architecture and Urban Films Festival.

Omar has also directed award-winning movies such as Perween Rahman: The Rebel Optimist, A Garden in Shigar and City by the Sea: The Future of Karachi’s Coastline.

