Tuesday, October 8, 2019  | 8 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

‘Laal Kabootar’ wins another international award

49 mins ago
 
‘Laal Kabootar’ wins another international award

Pakistani crime-thriller, inspired by the streets of Karachi, Laal Kabootar, has just added another feather to its cap as film won the Best Feature Film Award as part of the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (TSAFF) Archana Soy Audience Choice Awards.

The Tasveer South Asian Film Festival is the largest South Asian film festival in the United States, where filmmakers and audiences engage in lively discussions. In 2019, it completed its 14th year. The festival took place from September 26 to October 6, in venues across the Seattle Metropolitan area, with more than 60 films screened and 5,000 festival attendees.

Earlier, Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar bagged the Best Actor award at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival for his performance in the critically acclaimed Laal Kabootar.

The film was also selected as Pakistan’s official entry for the upcoming Academy Awards 2020. The Academy will choose the final nominees for all award categories in December.

Related: ‘Laal Kabootar’ to represent Pakistan at the Oscars

Directed by Kamal Khan, the film received rave reviews by critics and was also praised by the masses when released in March this year. It also features Mansha Pasha in a lead role.

Ahmed can be currently seen on the small screen in the much-hyped drama series Ehd-e-Wafa. It has a star-studded cast, including Akbar, Ahad Raza Mir, Osman Khalid Butt and Wahaj Ali.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Ahmed Ali Akbar Laal Kabootar Mansha Pasha
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Tasveer South Asian Film Festival, TSAFF, Mansha Pasha, Laal Kabootar, Ahmed Ali Akbar,
 
MOST READ
Waheed Murad: Google remembers Pakistan's chocolate hero on 81st birthday
Waheed Murad: Google remembers Pakistan’s chocolate hero on 81st birthday
Coke Studio reveals full artist line-up for Season 12
Coke Studio reveals full artist line-up for Season 12
7th Hum Awards: the complete list of winners
7th Hum Awards: the complete list of winners
Mahira is a sight to behold at Paris Fashion Week
Mahira is a sight to behold at Paris Fashion Week
Shaniera reminds people her name is not ‘Wasim Akram's wife’
Shaniera reminds people her name is not ‘Wasim Akram’s wife’
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.