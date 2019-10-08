‘Laal Kabootar’ wins another international award

Pakistani crime-thriller, inspired by the streets of Karachi, Laal Kabootar, has just added another feather to its cap as film won the Best Feature Film Award as part of the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (TSAFF) Archana Soy Audience Choice Awards.

The Tasveer South Asian Film Festival is the largest South Asian film festival in the United States, where filmmakers and audiences engage in lively discussions. In 2019, it completed its 14th year. The festival took place from September 26 to October 6, in venues across the Seattle Metropolitan area, with more than 60 films screened and 5,000 festival attendees.

Earlier, Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar bagged the Best Actor award at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival for his performance in the critically acclaimed Laal Kabootar.

The film was also selected as Pakistan’s official entry for the upcoming Academy Awards 2020. The Academy will choose the final nominees for all award categories in December.

Directed by Kamal Khan, the film received rave reviews by critics and was also praised by the masses when released in March this year. It also features Mansha Pasha in a lead role.

Ahmed can be currently seen on the small screen in the much-hyped drama series Ehd-e-Wafa. It has a star-studded cast, including Akbar, Ahad Raza Mir, Osman Khalid Butt and Wahaj Ali.

