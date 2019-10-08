‘Laal Kabootar’ comes back to big screens on Oct 11

If you haven’t watched the critically acclaimed Karachi-based crime thriller Laal Kabootar, you have another chance.

Actor Mansha Pasha made the announcement on her Twitter.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT:

Due to popular demand, Laal Kabootar is back in cinemas from Oct 11!@LaalKabootar

For all the people who have been messaging, please go and watch it! — manshapasha (@manshapasha) October 8, 2019

“Due to popular demand, Laal Kabootar is back in cinemas from Oct 11!” she wrote on Tuesday.

It looks like many people had asked for the film to be brought back to the cinemas. Some people were also disappointed that the film wasn’t available on Netflix.

@manshapasha is Lal Kabootar available on Netflix? — Junaid Ahmad (@junaidahmadjm) October 8, 2019

“For all the people who have been messaging, please go and watch it!” the actor tweeted.

Earlier, Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar bagged the Best Actor award at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival for his performance in the critically acclaimed Laal Kabootar.

The film was also selected as Pakistan’s official entry for the upcoming Academy Awards 2020. The Academy will choose the final nominees for all award categories in December.

Directed by Kamal Khan, the film received rave reviews by critics and was also praised by the masses when released in March this year. It also features Mansha Pasha in a lead role.

Ahmed can be currently seen on the small screen in the much-hyped drama series Ehd-e-Wafa. It has a star-studded cast, including Akbar, Ahad Raza Mir, Osman Khalid Butt and Wahaj Ali.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.