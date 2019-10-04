Kate Middleton dazzles in Pakistani earrings at London event

Photo: AFP

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special event hosted by Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, and we’re loving her accessories. Hint: they are from Pakistan!

Kate Middleton just proved her undying love for affordable fashion yet again while stepping out with Prince William in London. The Duchess of Cambridge attended an event at the Aga Khan Centre in London, where she wore a deep green dress styled with a gorgeous pair of matching ceramic drop earrings by our very own Pakistani clothing and accessories brand, Zeen.

“It is a true honour for us that ZEEN was chosen by the honourable Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton to complement her look for an event with His Highness Prince Aga Khan,” reads a post on Instagram by Zeen. “We cannot find the words to express our gratitude to have been a part of the prestigious occasion.”

Apart from offering free international shipping across the Zeen website, these earrings are allergy-free metallic so they are suitable for everyone. We can definitely see why the Duchess was so drawn to them. The earrings were sold out within minutes after news of Middleton wearing them spread.

“At ZEEN, we practice the philosophy of creating designs that are relatable for women around the world. We are over the moon to have Her Royal Highness sport our ceramic drop earrings as she owns a unique sense of style shining through the accessories she opts for. Her support for high street brands reflects her humble personality,” reads the post. “Our Dazzling Ceramic Drop Earrings which were part of our Eid 2019 Collection were sold out within a few minutes of the event.”

Zeen also offers a range of other elegant jewellery, all priced within a range similar to the earrings the Duchess wore during her visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be travelling to Pakistan later this month from October 14 to October 18. It’s not yet known what the couple’s exact schedule will be, but we can’t wait to find out.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.