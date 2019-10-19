Saturday, October 19, 2019  | 19 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > LifeandStyle

Kate Middleton aces fashion diplomacy during Pakistan Tour

1 hour ago
Kate Middleton aces fashion diplomacy during Pakistan Tour

Photo: Ian Vogler/ Twitter

 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Willliam and Kate Middleton, brought their trademark magic to Pakistan during their recent tour. They made some very respectful and elegant wardrobe choices and highlighted causes that are being discussed globally. 

It has been, by all accounts, a successful five-day visit. They met with Prime Minister Imran Khan, schoolchildren, cancer patients, played cricket, visited many cultural sights and reminded the world of how very effective fashion can be as a tool of diplomacy.

Related: British royal couple meets PM Khan, President Alvi

Kate has shown that her new style of confidence is a meaningful recognition that her clothing choices are incredibly powerful messaging tools. On almost every engagement, the duchess has paid tribute to Pakistani wear, she wore different variations of traditional outfits and incorporated clever national symbols into them.

She didn’t simply wear a traditional shalwar kameez but has explored the variations in all their details for the different levels of formality during the week.

The Telegraph reported that Kate has showcased the best of Pakistani fashion, mixing major designers with affordable pieces.

Her excellent look at the cheaper end of the spectrum came courtesy of Gul Ahmed which provided the cream cotton shalwar kameez which Kate during her visit to Lahore.

Photo: Ian Vogler/ Twitter

Kate also wore two beautiful shalwar kameez by Maheen Khan during the trip, one in cornflower blue for a visit to a girl’s school and another embroidered teal style to visit Badshahi Mosque and the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Photo: Government of Pakistan/Twitter

Photo: Ian Vogler

Kate’s fashion choices made a huge impact on Pakistani women too.

“Thanks for promoting the real and positive image of Pakistan,” said someone on social media, according to The Telegraph.

Instead of trying to avoid comparisons, Kate embraced the sense of history choosing to wear Catherine Walker as Diana had done and wearing traditional clothing as Diana.

Photo: Ian Vogler/ Twitter

Photo: Ian Vogler/ Twitter

During William and Kate’s tour to India in 2016 the royal couple chose more diplomatic dressing as compared to their Pakistan’s tour. She donned pieces by Indian designers such as Anita Dongre and Naeem Khan but largely avoided adopting traditional dress like saris.

Three years later, this tour showed a graceful balance of regal glamour and everyday reliability plus a realisation of the effect that a clothing style can have. Every dress she choose to don was undoubtedly her best ever.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
