Kaaf Kangana trailer kicks off a meme fest on Twitter

While Pakistanis already have a scarcity of quality movies to watch in the cinemas, here comes the trailer for Kaaf Kangana- a complicated Pakistan-India love story, which is a sad attempt at satire.

We had so many questions after watching the two-minute-and-22-second-long trailer.

The YouTube caption on the trailer says, “An intense but incomplete love story of 1947”. But why are we going towards an 80’s-themed plot with Star Plus vibes? There’s also a dance number by Neelam Muneer.

However, we weren’t the only ones left confused. Twitter had a field day after watching the teaser, and here are some of the reactions.

Wasn’t feeling too well, then I saw #KaafKangana trailer, now I feel worse… pic.twitter.com/KVCOXiezNl — Usman M Syed (@usmansm) October 13, 2019

Had to sit through the kaaf kangana tralier at the movies. Full screen full volume. — Zarrar Khuhro (@ZarrarKhuhro) October 13, 2019

Its like they made a parody of a movie. And then made a trailer for it. This is that trailer. #kaafkangana https://t.co/30whz1tjqq — CouchPanini (@PaniniCouch) October 12, 2019

Pakistani film industry: We can’t do much to actually liberate Kashmir so let’s just commercialise their struggle by producing cheap movies. What is this senseless plot, terrible script, otp acting & LENSES? #KaafKangana https://t.co/6OzGQwoYlw — Ayeza Raza (@AyezaRaza) October 12, 2019

I cried for 2 minutes while watching Joker when they played the trailer of Kaaf Kangana in the interval. — Talha Shaikh (@under___rated) October 8, 2019

Oh, please. Don’t make me regret vowing to #SupportLollywood. I know that the hardest thing for a South Asian is to pen a cross-border love story, but this is the purest and most vile strain of propaganda packaged as an “intense love story.”#KaafKangana https://t.co/OKDiCJE1PV — علاء الدين خلجى (@alauddinkhilji9) October 14, 2019

🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ Seriously I thought I was watching a Star Plus ka drama 😂😂On a serious note, is this for real?! What’s up with the shitty acting & dialogues… I won’t even go to weird plot!! What is wrong with actors like @samikhan421 & Sajid Hasan?!? Itni overacting kyun?! #KaafKangana https://t.co/j7FTJjx3QD — سنیا عابد (@Saniya_A) October 13, 2019

Ufff what is this?? Am i the only one who is cringing throughout the trailor?? #KaafKangana https://t.co/UZJhDpMMPO — Hina Waheed (@HinaWaheed16) October 13, 2019

Why did I watch that kaafkangana trailer? WHYYYY?!? i should have tried harder to sleep. now my spirit is heavy, sensitive and weak from all the cringing. ASTAGHFAR!!! p.s: what is InTia?!? pic.twitter.com/yl5WtjEMVC — Yasmin without an ‘e’ (@Firewhiskeyy) October 12, 2019

The trailer begins with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech and more than once refers to the tensions between Pakistan and India. It also mentions Kashmir and the UN.

It features Wrong no 2 actor Sami Khan and model-turned-actor Eshal Fayyaz in lead roles. We can also see Ayesha Omar, Fiza Ali and Sajid Hasan in prominent roles.

The film has been directed by veteran writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar, who wrote critically acclaimed Pyarey Afzal. It will be in cinemas on October 25.

