Kaaf Kangana trailer kicks off a meme fest on Twitter

12 mins ago
 
Kaaf Kangana trailer kicks off a meme fest on Twitter

While Pakistanis already have a scarcity of quality movies to watch in the cinemas, here comes the trailer for Kaaf Kangana- a complicated Pakistan-India love story, which is a sad attempt at satire.

We had so many questions after watching the two-minute-and-22-second-long trailer.

The YouTube caption on the trailer says, “An intense but incomplete love story of 1947”. But why are we going towards an 80’s-themed plot with Star Plus vibes? There’s also a dance number by Neelam Muneer.

However, we weren’t the only ones left confused. Twitter had a field day after watching the teaser, and here are some of the reactions.

The trailer begins with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech and more than once refers to the tensions between Pakistan and India. It also mentions Kashmir and the UN.

It features Wrong no 2 actor Sami Khan and model-turned-actor Eshal Fayyaz in lead roles. We can also see Ayesha Omar, Fiza Ali and Sajid Hasan in prominent roles.

The film has been directed by veteran writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar, who wrote critically acclaimed Pyarey Afzal. It will be in cinemas on October 25.

