Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get married again

3 hours ago
 
Photo: AFP

 Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have tied the knot for the second time in an intimate South Carolina ceremony.

Hour after the wedding, Bieber shared his first photos of the night on Instagram.

The musician posted two sweet snaps of himself and Baldwin seemingly posing in a photo booth. In the first image, the bride and groom share a kiss while Baldwin adjusts Bieber’s bowtie. In the second, the 22-year-old model places her arms around Bieber’s shoulders as the two pose for the camera.

The ceremony came a little more than one year after the couple first tied the knot in a New York City courthouse, CNN reported.

The pair have known each other since they were teenagers.

Bieber threw it back to the very beginning of his relationship with Baldwin ahead of the couple’s  second wedding.

Photo: Justin Bieber/ Instagram

The singer reflected on how far he’s come with Baldwin by sharing a photo of the couple when they were teenagers on Instagram.

In the Instagram shot, which features Bieber with his signature shaggy hairstyle, Baldwin smiles as she puts her arm around the “Sorry” singer and holds up a peace sign.

“My wife and I where it all began,” Bieber captioned the shot.

