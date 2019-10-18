Friday, October 18, 2019  | 18 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Jennifer Aniston ‘breaks’ Instagram with Friends reunion selfie

49 mins ago
 
Jennifer Aniston’s debut on Instagram started with a bang. She made her account, uploaded the most adorable selfie, then crashed the app and broke a Guinness World record; all in five hours.

The Friends star posted a picture of the squad’s reunion.

People were so excited to follow the celebrity, that the app crashed and nobody could follow her for a while.

The selfie has garnered over 13 million likes in just two days.

Anniston broke the record of claiming the fastest 1m followers in less than five hours and 16 minutes. She has beat Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who got one million followers in five hours and 45 minutes during their debut in April.

