Not the PM office: TikTok star on her viral videos

Twitter enraged with Hareem Shah’s videos inside a 'government' office

Hareem Shah the tiktoker is in PM Office, how did that happen? pic.twitter.com/OCLFrk1aiL

@ImranKhanPTI , Sir we can defend you and PTI government from all fake news, biased politics and much more BUT no defence for these HareemShah like cheap acts by your team. Time to put your house in order.