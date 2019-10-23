Not the PM office: TikTok star on her viral videos

Hareem Shah the tiktoker is in PM Office, how did that happen? pic.twitter.com/OCLFrk1aiL
— Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) October 22, 2019
Realy embarrassing for @ImranKhanPTI . Inquiry must be done who allowed hareem shah https://t.co/j6BGw3UhSw
— Abid Jamal Qazi (@AbidJamalQazi) October 23, 2019
Who give her a permission to shoot a rubbish video on PM-imrankhan Office
😡😡 #HareemShah
— Farooq (@itxfarooq1) October 23, 2019
@ImranKhanPTI , Sir we can defend you and PTI government from all fake news, biased politics and much more BUT no defence for these HareemShah like cheap acts by your team. Time to put your house in order.
— Ziishan (@ziishan27) October 23, 2019