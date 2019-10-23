Wednesday, October 23, 2019  | 23 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Not the PM office: TikTok star on her viral videos

2 hours ago
Twitter enraged with Hareem Shah’s videos inside a 'government' office  



Videos of TikTok star Hareem Shah sitting inside a top-level government office made rounds on social media on Wednesday.

Many people on Twitter speculated the videos were made inside the PM office and criticised Shah for it.




Some also mentioned Prime Minister Imran Khan in their tweets, demanding an answer on what Shah was doing inside a government office.

"The videos were not made in the PM house, people are spreading rumours," Shah told SAMAA Digital.

She confirmed they were made on Tuesday, but said she can’t confirm where it was made or how she reached there. "This is a secret,” she responded.

Shah has 1.5 million followers on her account and uploads videos with fellow TikTok star Sandal Khattak. The duo are popularly known as ‘TikTok girls’.

“Besides earning from modeling, we also get financial support from our families,” Shah revealed.

They have earlier made videos with government officials like Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan and anchorperson Mubasher Lucman.

In September, Shah and Khattak landed in hot water. According to rumours on social media, Lucman filed a FIR against them for stealing cameras and expensive items from his private plane. There were also speculations that Chohan had accused the women of harassment, as they reportedly intruded his office for a video.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
Hareem Shah TikTok
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Rizwan beyg, Fashion, Social development, ruler women, Tamgha e imtiaz, Truck art
 
MOST READ
Kate Middleton aces fashion diplomacy during Pakistan Tour
Kate Middleton aces fashion diplomacy during Pakistan Tour
Hamza and Naimal are in Barcelona for their second honeymoon
Hamza and Naimal are in Barcelona for their second honeymoon
'Not my fault people think I resemble Hamza Ali Abbasi'
‘Not my fault people think I resemble Hamza Ali Abbasi’
Naimal shares an adorable selfie with Hamza Ali Abbasi
Naimal shares an adorable selfie with Hamza Ali Abbasi
Neelam Muneer faces backlash for dance number in Kaaf Kangana
Neelam Muneer faces backlash for dance number in Kaaf Kangana
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.