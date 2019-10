Not the PM office: TikTok star on her viral videos

Twitter enraged with Hareem Shah’s videos inside a 'government' office



Many people on Twitter speculated the videos were made inside the PM office and criticised Shah for it.Some also mentioned Prime Minister Imran Khan in their tweets, demanding an answer on what Shah was doing inside a government office."The videos were not made in the PM house, people are spreading rumours," Shah told SAMAA Digital.She confirmed they were made on Tuesday, but said she can't confirm where it was made or how she reached there. "This is a secret," she responded.Shah has 1.5 million followers on her account and uploads videos with fellow TikTok star Sandal Khattak. The duo are popularly known as 'TikTok girls'."Besides earning from modeling, we also get financial support from our families," Shah revealed.They have earlier made videos with government officials like Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan and anchorperson Mubasher Lucman.In September, Shah and Khattak landed in hot water. According to rumours on social media, Lucman filed a FIR against them for stealing cameras and expensive items from his private plane. There were also speculations that Chohan had accused the women of harassment, as they reportedly intruded his office for a video.