Islamabad artist reimagines Pakistani singers as military generals

Meme culture has become the go-to coping mechanism for millennials, who spend hours on their mobile phones looking for quality humorous content.

A young illustrator from Islamabad creates amusing mashup art, which is the highlight of his Instagram meme account @ _digink_.

His new series imagines Pakistani maestros, such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Abida Parveen, Noor Jehan and Arif Lohar stepping into the role of military generals.

The 21-year-old spoke to SAMAA Digital about his inspiration for working on the unique concept.

“It’s honestly just relatable,” he says. “We all saw these legends while we were growing up.”

“I think we get that feeling of nostalgia every time we think of these icons portrayed in a way that we haven’t really seen. So, I think it just takes us back to that good time where everything seemed alright,” he added.

Speaking about his brainstorming process, he remarked that the “ideas just come, sometimes I’ll see something and instantly know what to do and make, but sometimes I need to sit down and focus on the idea to make.” He also includes his family in the process.

His latest series of Royal characters were inspired by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Pakistan.

The Islamabad artist made his first artwork in 2016. “I was studying at a college in Australia and needed to kill time,” he said. “That was the first time I heard about the software that I use now,” he added.

Although it may seem like a bizarre combination, most fans would agree that the art pieces appear more like contemporary masterpieces you would definitely want to frame at your home.

His unusual art pieces have attracted the attention of more than 25,000 followers on Instagram.

With 300 different masterpieces, the young artist finds it hard to pick his favourite, but tells us one that is closer to his heart than the rest.

“The one with the samosas behind Faisal mosque,” he said. “It’s my favourite because of the whole story behind it. I created the piece when I was learning photo manipulation.”

The artist said the appreciation of the Faisal mosque post motivated him to create more South Asian art.

“The post is quite old but this year in Ramazan it received a lot of attention,” he said. “Many of my friends messaged me saying that the image was being shared and appreciated in their families’ WhatsApp groups.” That was honestly the start of what Digink has become today, the artist added.

Digink has some hilarious art pieces and there are some that use modern art to make satirical commentary.

The artist has created pieces that highlight sensitive social issues such as state censorship with his recent artwork titled ‘Death of Art’, religious extremism with ‘Cover Yourself’, and climate change with a picture of Minar-e-Pakistan covered with heaps of garbage.

Digink also has a definite tongue-in-cheek appeal to his work, it’s more subtly humorous than the over-photoshopped memes. “I believe there should be some sort of change in people after looking at my artwork, in either their actions or thinking at least,” the artist adds.

Commenting on his ‘serious’ posts, the young artist said: “I try to speak on topics that affect our daily lives as well and try to take an outsider’s commentary on such topics and make them relatable.”

“Everyone can easily read a headline or tweet, but it’s different trying to wrap up a whole story in a picture,” he remarked.

The artist chooses to remain anonymous and wants people to know his work by Digink. “I am just a random guy from Islamabad trying to do something,” he said. The artist has recently moved to Istanbul for med school.

