Is Hamza Ali Abbasi quitting acting?

1 hour ago
 
Is Hamza Ali Abbasi quitting acting?

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s recent tweet has left his fans scared, as they think he might be leaving the media industry very soon.

People had many guesses, but most think the “important announcement” is of him quitting acting.

While Hamza became famous after acting in Waar and Main Hoon Shahid Afridi in 2013, his first appearance was in short film, The Glorious Resolve (2010). That means his acting career is almost a decade long, which the actor hinted towards.

Fans swooned over Hamza’s recent performance and on-screen pairing with Sajal Aly in Alif. His character opposite Maya Ali in critically acclaimed Mann Mayal made him a household name.

The actor, however, has left us all puzzled and it looks like we’ll just have to wait for the end of October to hear it.

