Is Hamza Ali Abbasi quitting acting?

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s recent tweet has left his fans scared, as they think he might be leaving the media industry very soon.

A journey of more than a decade comes to an end. I have a very important announcement to make at the end of this month. Will hope my voice reaches many. Will be off social media till end of Oct. — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) October 11, 2019

People had many guesses, but most think the “important announcement” is of him quitting acting.

While Hamza became famous after acting in Waar and Main Hoon Shahid Afridi in 2013, his first appearance was in short film, The Glorious Resolve (2010). That means his acting career is almost a decade long, which the actor hinted towards.

Fans swooned over Hamza’s recent performance and on-screen pairing with Sajal Aly in Alif. His character opposite Maya Ali in critically acclaimed Mann Mayal made him a household name.

The actor, however, has left us all puzzled and it looks like we’ll just have to wait for the end of October to hear it.

