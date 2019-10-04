Friday, October 4, 2019  | 4 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Iqra Aziz signs film debut alongside beau Yasir Hussain

6 mins ago
 
Iqra Aziz signs film debut alongside beau Yasir Hussain

After making big waves in the drama industry with her phenomenal acting in Suno Chanda and Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, actor Iqra Aziz is all set to make a name for herself in the film industry with her debut in ‘Half Fry’ alongside fiancé Yasir Hussain.

It won’t be the first time Aziz and Hussain will share the screen as the two are already appearing together in drama serial Jhooti.

Related: Sarmad Khoosat’s ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ nominated for Kim Ji Seok award

While talking to SAMAA Digital, director Abu Aleeha confirmed the news and shared that the films will be released on Eidul Fitr in 2020.

Half fry is an action rom-com, written and to be directed by Aleeha who has also directed films Kataksha and Tevar previously.

The film cast also includes Faizan Khawaja and Faryal Mehmood alongside the lovebirds.

Earlier, Hussain has made several cameos in Pakistani films, such as Baaji and Chhalawa. He will play a prominent character after 2016’s Lahore se Aagey.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Iqra Aziz Yasir Hussain
 
