After attending (and winning) the HUM Awards in Houston, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are on the perfect getaway at the happiest place on Earth.

The two are major couple goals in the recent pictures they shared at Walt Disney World in Orlando. They kept their outfits causal and even wore matching white sneakers.

Yasir kept his followers updated with their trip and posted videos and pictures of their adventure.

