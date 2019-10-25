Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Imran Ashraf all set to make debut in Dum Mastam

35 mins ago
Imran Ashraf all set to make debut in Dum Mastam

After winning many hearts and awards for his critically acclaimed performance in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Imran Ashraf is ready to make his debut on the silver screen with Dum Mastam.

The very talented Amar Khan will play Ashraf’s love interest in the rom-com.

Khan took to Instagram to share the announcement. “Years long dream by the grace of Allah. Dum Mastam is ready for 2020 release,” the actor wrote. Along with being the female lead, Khan has also written the film.

Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, the brains behind the Mahira Khan starrer Superstar, will direct the movie. It will be produced by Adnan Siddiqui.

This won’t just be Ashraf and Khan’s debut. Momin Saqib, who went viral for his rant when Pakistan lost to India in the World Cup 2019, is also being launched by Siddiqui.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Dum Mastam Imran Ashraf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Imran Ashraf, debut, Pakistan film, Amar Khan, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor, Superstar director, Dum Mastam movie,
 
MOST READ
Kate Middleton aces fashion diplomacy during Pakistan Tour
Kate Middleton aces fashion diplomacy during Pakistan Tour
Not the PM office: TikTok star on her viral videos
Not the PM office: TikTok star on her viral videos
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Hamza and Naimal are in Barcelona for their second honeymoon
Hamza and Naimal are in Barcelona for their second honeymoon
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.