Imran Ashraf all set to make debut in Dum Mastam

After winning many hearts and awards for his critically acclaimed performance in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Imran Ashraf is ready to make his debut on the silver screen with Dum Mastam.

The very talented Amar Khan will play Ashraf’s love interest in the rom-com.

Khan took to Instagram to share the announcement. “Years long dream by the grace of Allah. Dum Mastam is ready for 2020 release,” the actor wrote. Along with being the female lead, Khan has also written the film.

Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, the brains behind the Mahira Khan starrer Superstar, will direct the movie. It will be produced by Adnan Siddiqui.

This won’t just be Ashraf and Khan’s debut. Momin Saqib, who went viral for his rant when Pakistan lost to India in the World Cup 2019, is also being launched by Siddiqui.

