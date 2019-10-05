‘I have left India, but it hasn’t left me’

Veena Malik is a popular name in both Pakistan and India. The actor’s stint on an Indian show, Big Boss 4, had made her a household name. She has since quit the Indian media industry is now seen supporting the Kashmiri cause.

The Yeh Dil Aapka Hua actor has received many hate comments for making anti-India statements and voicing her support for Kashmir.

“I have left India for quite some time, but India hasn’t left me,” Malik said in an exclusive interview with SAMAA Digital.

Indian media only wants propaganda and publishes fabricated news, she said, adding that it is the responsibility of media to show the ‘good as good, and bad as bad’.

Giving the example of Indian air force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, she said that he was unsuccessful at his lewd acts but India continues to portray him as a hero.

The pilot, who was captured by Pakistan, was eventually allowed to return as a peace offering. Since then, many Pakistani filmmakers have shown an interest in depicting the real-life scenario on the silver screen. Writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar has even announced that he is working on a comedy film, titled Abhinandan Come On. Shamoon Abbasi is expected to play Abhinandan’s character in the movie.

“If a movie is made on the whole Abhinandan episode then it will do really well,” Malik predicted, adding that if she is offered such a movie then she will surely accept it.

She expanded on her career path and said that she has never been interested in showbiz, adding that she wanted to go into the music industry. “That was not possible for me back then though,” she added.

Malik, however, has decided to pursue her dream and will soon be recording her own album. The first song of the album will be about Kashmir, she said. The album will comprise some patriotic songs too.

Interest in politics

The actor, who was a recurring member of the political satire show Hum Sub Umeed Se Hain, shared that she takes an avid interest in the country’s politics. She is an Insafian who routinely posts messages in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She believes that only PM Khan can take Pakistan out of its difficult situation. “He is doing work that wasn’t done in the last 70 years,” she said, adding that his policies will bring a lot of improvement in the country and those changes become visible in the next 10 years.

“We are a peace-loving nation,” she remarked. This is quite evident from the viewpoints of both PM Khan and the ISPR DG. No nation has sacrificed as much as Pakistan, she added.

The actor has criticised PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, who has been named in money laundering and assets beyond means cases, on many occasions on Twitter. “I have given her the title of grandma,” she said. But apart from politics, I like her personality and I have no personal vendetta against her, she added.

If Maryam returns the money that she has looted then I will have no complaints with her, Malik said.

Who handles her Twitter?

Malik said she has been handling her Twitter account herself for the past six months. Earlier, my accounts were managed by my ex-husband. I took back my Instagram and Twitter account from him. However, he still has rights to my Facebook account, she said.

The actor married Asad Bashir Khan in 2013. She said her husband was operating her social media accounts from the day she got married.

“We got divorced in 2017, but on Maulana Tariq Jameel’s advice, my husband and I got back together.” I sent my children with him to Dubai but when I went to take back my kids, he refused to let them go, she said. “He then blackmailed me and said that I should marry him again.” The actor, however, took her kids back through legal support.

“Now I am very happy, my kids live in Dubai and want to come back to Pakistan,” she said. But unfortunately, her ex-husband stole her children’s passports.

Preaching tolerance

Talking about the recent controversy between Mahira Khan and Firdous Jamal, she said that if a senior gives their opinion about a junior, they should respect it. “It is a small industry and we should tolerate each other and work on improving ourselves.”

The actor underwent surgery for brain tumour and is having a speedy recovery. During treatment, she kept her fans updated about her health and asked for prayers.

She has resumed recordings and is hosting a talent show for a private TV channel.

