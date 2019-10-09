Humayun Saeed is all praises for wife after Alif’s episode

Just like everyone else, Pakistan actor-producer Humayun Saeed is in love with the new drama serial Alif. He wrote an inspiring and heartfelt review of the series after watching its first episode.

Saeed posted on Tuesday a black and white picture of himself with the leading cast of Alif.

“Blown over after watching the first episode of Alif. An all-round fantastic effort by the entire team” reads the post on Instagram.

The actor then delved into details and the acting skills of the show’s cast and the producer, who happens to be his wife, Samina Humayun Saeed.

“Beginning with Umera Ahmed, credit goes to her for the soulful yet refreshing concept. All the actors, Hamza, Sajal, Kubra, and even young Pehlaaj are simply outstanding,” wrote Saeed.

Showering praises for his wife he added, “Impeccable direction by Haseeb Hassan. But most of all, extremely proud of Samina and Sana for consistently maintaining excellent production quality and executing this project with so much passion and hard work.”

Related: Twitterati shower love for new drama serial Alif

He concluded his post with the hope that the team will continue to deliver such clutter-breaking content.

Saeed believes that with Alif that our industry is headed in the right direction and he is hopeful that it will change the landscape of TV production in our country.

Just after its first episode was aired, Alif managed to become the number one trend in Pakistan with social media users singing praises of the much-awaited show’.

Based on the widely-praised novel by Umera Ahmed, Alif is being brought to life by director Haseeb Hassan and has been produced by Sana Shahnawaz and Samina Humayun Saeed.

The star-studded cast includes Abbasi, Aly, Kubra Khan, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Manzar Sehbai, Saleem Mairaj, and Lubna Aslam.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.