Hareem wants people to stop ‘overreacting’ to her TikTok videos

TikTok star Hareem Shah, whose name has been on everyone’s lips after she posted videos inside the Foreign Office, wants people to stop making a big deal of her visit.

“It’s not like I’ve committed a crime, so let’s all stop overreacting,” she said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Thursday. “People do worse things.”

The TikTok celebrity revealed that she went to meet Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. “This wasn’t planned, I got to know that Shah Mahmood sahab was coming to the office, so I went there, because I really adore him.”

Shah said she didn’t know the videos would cause such a stir, and that if someone had tried to stop her, she wouldn’t have made them in the first place.

She also has a message for her haters: “If someone is talking bad about me, it shows their own character.”

Talking about how she gained access to the government office, she said just like everyone else, she had to go through all the necessary procedures to get entry. No one is backing me or supporting me and I went alone, Shah said, referring to the rumours on social media that an influential person helped her get in.

Many people on Twitter speculated the videos were made inside PM Office and criticized Shah for it. Some also tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan in their tweets, demanding an answer for what Shah was doing inside a government office.

Arsalan Khalid, focal person to Prime Minister Imran Khan, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that an investigation was under way to find out how the woman gained access to the Foreign Office.

This is not PM secretariat, just because a journalist tweeted everybody started to spread this Fake News. It’s Foreign Office and investigation at foreign office is already underway that how she entered https://t.co/biJA3e9ew9 — Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) October 23, 2019

The TikTok celebrity, however, said she has not received any calls from anyone regarding the investigation.

Shah has 1.5 million followers on her account and uploads videos with fellow TikTok star Sandal Khattak. The duo are popularly known as the ‘TikTok girls’.

They earlier made videos with government officials like Fayazul Hasan Chohan and anchorperson Mubasher Lucman. There are also several pictures of Shah with PM Khan and Sheikh Rasheed that are now making rounds on social media.

“I’ve met Khan sahab in Dubai and at Bani Gala and he lets his fans meet him easily,” she said.

In September, the TikTok girls landed in hot water. According to rumours on social media, Lucman filed a FIR against them for stealing cameras and expensive items from his private plane. There was also speculation that Chohan had accused the women of harassment, as they reportedly intruded into his office for the video.

