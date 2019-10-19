Saturday, October 19, 2019  | 19 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Hamza and Naimal are in Barcelona for their second honeymoon

2 hours ago
The inseparable newlyweds Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar’s honeymoon pictures are giving us major couple goals.

The couple jets off to Barcelona for their second honeymoon and Naimla is keeping their fans updated with pictures of their stay.

Far from extravagant, this couple knows how to make the most of life by finding happiness in little things.

Hamza and Naimal had gone to Nathia Gali for their first honeymoon earlier.

The two tied the knot on August 25 in a simple wedding ceremony, followed by a valima reception on August 26.

Hamza recently made headlines after posting a vague tweet. Many people are speculating that he might be leaving the media industry very soon.

