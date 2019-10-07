Film on the lives of law enforcers premieres in Karachi

A star-studded premiere of one of the most-anticipated films of the year, Daal Chawal, was held in Karachi’s Nuplex cinema on Sunday.

The film’s cast, director, producer, and police officers from all over Pakistan, including Sindh IG Dr Siddique Kaleem Imam, attended the premiere.

“The role of the policemen is closer to the reality in the film and the actors have also performances very well,” said Sindh IG. He remarked that through such films, an unparalleled tribute has been paid to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s police officers, armed forces and other law enforcement agencies. “After Pakistan army, most sacrifices were made by the police,” he added.

The film, which has been shot in various locations across Lahore, endeavours to build a positive image of the police.

Related: 7th Hum Awards: the complete list of winners

Interestingly, the producer of Daal Chawal is DIG Akbar Nasir Khan, the in-charge of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, has penned both the script and the dialogues of the film. He has composed the movie’s music too.

The 121-minute feature film has been directed by Awais Khalid. The star cast includes, Salman Shahid, Shafqat Cheema alongside new talents Ahmed Sufiyan and Momina Iqbal in leading roles.

Renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has sung a song for it, along with Maria Meer and Jabbas Abbas.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.