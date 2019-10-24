Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Col Qasim Khan hints at an Alpha Bravo Charlie remake

34 mins ago
Col Qasim Khan hints at an Alpha Bravo Charlie remake

The iconic 90s PTV drama Alpha Bravo Charlie told the story of three friends Alpha, Bravo and Charlie who join the army. 

The show has a massive fan following and people remember the action-thriller for its amazing cast and unique storyline.

Actor Colonel Qasim Khan, who played the lead character of Gulsher, hinted that Abdullah Mehmood and Faraz Inam have plans to collaborate for a new project.

“We have plans to do a project that includes all three of us,” he said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Wednesday.

Colonel Khan is a retired army officer. His character in the show was beloved by many female viewers.

The drama was produced by ISPR and  directed by Shoaib Mansoor.

Colonel Khan said the female lead, Shahnaz Khawaja, is in the US, but stays in touch with him. “She came to Peshawar and did social work on the Army Public School project,” the actor said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
