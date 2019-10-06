Sunday, October 6, 2019  | 6 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Coke Studio reveals full artist line-up for Season 12

2 hours ago
 
It’s that time of the year when music lovers anxiously wait for a new episode every week to update their playlists.

Coke Studio is back, and we are already getting nostalgic vibes from it. The promo for the 12th season shows different artists speaking about what music means to them.

“Music is in our identity, our history, and even in the silence of the universe,” says Hadiqa Kiani.

“Just like water purifies the body, music purifies the soul,” says Shuja Haider.

The video gives us a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes.

The artist lineup includes Abrarul Haq, Aima Baig, Ali Sethi, Atif Aslam, Banur’s Band, Barkat Jamal Fakir Troupe, Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad with Humnawa, Fariha Pervez, Hadiqa Kiani, Harsakhiyan, Kashif Din, Nimra Rafiq, Quratulain Baloch, Rachel Viccaji, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sahir Ali Bagga, Sanam Marvi, Shahab Hussain, Shamali Afghan, Shuja Haider, Umair Jaswal, Zeb Bangash and Zoe Viccaji.

There are also guest musicians who will make small appearances such as Sajid Ali on flute, Omran Shafique on guitar, Syed Saif Abbas on bass guitar, Sadiq Sameer on rabab, Shahzad Ali on harmonium, Fazal Abbas on tabla, Shakoor Faqeer on khamach, and Noor Baksh on banjo.

Coke Studio Season 12’s first episode will premiere on October 11.

