Catch up on Pakistani entertainment news with our weekly roundup

Did you miss the top stories trending on social media this week? Not to worry, SAMAA Digital has put together a roundup of the top stories for you to catch up on.

Pakistan’s favourite newlyweds, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar, gave us major couple goals with their pictures from their second honeymoon in Europe. To see pictures of their trip to Barcelona, click here, and to check out what they did in Paris, click here.

People made fun of a tweet posted by Nick Jonas about his Bollywood star wife Priyanka Chopra. To find out what they found so funny, click here.

Mahira Khan became the first Pakistani celebrity to hit five million followers on Instagram.

Take a look at some of Kate Middleton’s best looks from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of Pakistan. Speaking of royals, Meghan Markle, just gave us a rare glimpse into her personal life by speaking about her struggle to deal with the repercussions of being a new mother in the spotlight. Read about it here. If you want to read what her husband, Prince Harry, said about protecting his family, we’ve got you covered with a story here. And if you still haven’t had enough of the British royal family, here’s a note from Kate Middleton on her tour of Pakistan.

To read about Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali’s new project, click here, and to see want the screenwriter has to say about the controversial new show, click here. If you want to see pictures of an actor who people think looks exactly like Hamza Ali Abbasi, click here.

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam now has his own Dubai Star in Downtown Dubai.

One of Pakistan’s best-known filmmakers, Jami Moor, announced that he supports the #MeToo movement because he himself is a rape survivor. He also spoke about his abuser, a media mogul.

When it comes to hilarious captions, we know we can always count on Wasim Akram.

But those aren’t all the celebrities we have for you this week. Mehwish Hayat is pairing up with Shahveer Jafry for a fun music video of Abrarul Haq’s Chimkeeli and Hania Aamir shared a sun-kissed selfie of herself. People were criticising Neelam Muneer for her dance number in the upcoming film Kaaf Kangana. Dream team Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa will finally be seen in a movie together and Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain seem to be gearing up to take the next big step in their relationship. Imran Ashraf is also ready to make his debut on the silver screen with Dum Mastam.

In some technology news, TikTok has taken down accounts that were posting propaganda videos for the Islamic State group. But that isn’t the only reason people have been talking about TikTok this week. A video of TikTok star Hareem Shah sitting inside a top-level government office made rounds on social media on Wednesday but she wants people to stop making a big deal of her visit.

The actors behind the iconic 90s drama Alpha Bravo Charlie may be making a comeback. Singer and composer Javed Bashir says musicians stay far away from politics or hatred.

There’s a new app in the market and it’s going to help farmers digitize their operations. It’s called Peepu. Pakistan is seeing a rise of entrepreneurs working to bring in social change through their business ventures, according to a new report.

Fashion Pakistan Week is here and here’s a recap of the star-studded Day Two.