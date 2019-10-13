British-Pakistani designer says fairness creams are a ‘hate crime’

British-Pakistan fashion designer, Tan France wants people to accept their skin tone and throw away their fairness creams.

France took to Instagram to describe his dislike for Fair & Lovely. “The name itself feels like a hate crime,” he wrote.

He questioned why the product is still available in our local grocery stores, saying that it is “a constant reminder that one should strive for fair skin”.

“Is fair skin is equal to beauty?”

He advised people to discourage their friends and family from using bleaching creams.

France added: “Your color is beautiful. You are desirable, just the color you are.”

Recently, actor Iqra Aziz was lauded for rejecting a fairness cream brand campaign.

Earlier, actor Sajal Aly received backlash for doing a fairness cream ad. In the commercial, the Yakeen Ka Safar actor was seen presenting the new product, explaining to the audience that the cream will no longer give customers just a glow.

When questioned why, she responded with, “Sirf nikhaar hua purana (Having just a glow is old). Now you’ll get an HD glow.”

