HOME > Entertainment

Atif Aslam’s blissful voice in Wohi Khuda leaves fans mesmerised

7 mins ago
 
Atif Aslam’s blissful voice in Wohi Khuda leaves fans mesmerised

Music lovers have been excitedly waiting for this year’s Coke Studio. And while many were not impressed with the last few seasons, they kept their expectations low.

Atif Aslam, however, has left fans awestruck with his calming vocals in Wohi Khuda Hai, a praise of God.

The first episode dropped on Friday and in less than two hours, the song had more than 400,000 views on YouTube and over 8,000 comments.

Many admit that Aslam’s rendition of Wohi Khuda Hai was the perfect start to the much-awaited season.

However, there is always someone to offer criticism.

The sneak-peek of the episode released Wednesday and many people had already predicted that Aslam will steal the show this time.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Aslam dedicated the beautiful hamd to his five-year-old son saying, “When he grows up, he will listen to it and he will be happy that my father recited the Hamd”.

Aslam added: “I hope that the song will help him find his own way to connect with the Divine.”

The hamd has been written by Muzaffar Warsi and the lyrics are a praise of God.

Aslam had impressed fans and critics with his renditions of Tajdar-e-Haram and Jal Pari/Tu Mera Dil in previous seasons of the show.





 

 
 
 
 
 

 
