Atif Aslam’s blissful voice in Wohi Khuda leaves fans mesmerised

Music lovers have been excitedly waiting for this year’s Coke Studio. And while many were not impressed with the last few seasons, they kept their expectations low.

Atif Aslam, however, has left fans awestruck with his calming vocals in Wohi Khuda Hai, a praise of God.

The first episode dropped on Friday and in less than two hours, the song had more than 400,000 views on YouTube and over 8,000 comments.

Many admit that Aslam’s rendition of Wohi Khuda Hai was the perfect start to the much-awaited season.

The song is so good even atheists are going to be humming it in 2 days. #CokeStudio12 — Mazhar (@mazharshehzaad) October 11, 2019

No one on earth could’ve done this justice but Atif. This is so pure and aesthetically pleasing can’t get over this masterpiece uff. Whole hamd is giving goosebumps yet it’s mind relaxing couldn’t have been better!❤️#CokeStudio12 pic.twitter.com/xEk8lrSOhY — Izma. (@IzmaSiddiqi) October 11, 2019

When Atif says ‘koi to hai jo nizaam e hasti chala raha hai wohi khuda hai’ I felt it. I finally found something peaceful today. This is so satisfying!! I literally got goosebumps all over my body.#WohiKhudaHai #CokeStudio12 — Sحayan Aحmed (@ShayanAhmed_) October 11, 2019

First track is out from the season 12, Coke studio. Although, it wasn’t really a bad start and you all are requested to not compare this with the original one. This will hit you in your veins and on your nerves when you listen it at the midnight. #cokestudio12 pic.twitter.com/WMhGOu7Ul6 — Matāf KHAN (@curlyheadsays) October 11, 2019

5:50 touched my heart, his voice is mesmerizing! I can’t stop listening to this. 😭❤ #CokeStudio12 well done! I appreciate. pic.twitter.com/Po1xtQG1UV — Alina (@AlinaManiar) October 11, 2019

That time of the year again, Coke Studio is back. Atif remastered a Masterpiece.🖤#CokeStudio12. pic.twitter.com/kDJ991UIlQ — Ahmad. (@AhmadRspeaks) October 11, 2019

However, there is always someone to offer criticism.

The sneak-peek of the episode released Wednesday and many people had already predicted that Aslam will steal the show this time.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Aslam dedicated the beautiful hamd to his five-year-old son saying, “When he grows up, he will listen to it and he will be happy that my father recited the Hamd”.

Aslam added: “I hope that the song will help him find his own way to connect with the Divine.”

The hamd has been written by Muzaffar Warsi and the lyrics are a praise of God.

Aslam had impressed fans and critics with his renditions of Tajdar-e-Haram and Jal Pari/Tu Mera Dil in previous seasons of the show.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.